Mary Ruth "Kreiser" Mills, 95, of formerly of Lebanon died Friday, October 25, 2019 in Claremont Nursing Home, Carlisle. She was the wife of the late James A. Mills, Jr. who died in 1997.
Born in Lebanon on June 6, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Walter T., Sr. and Lucy M. Bowers Kreiser. She was retired as assistant chief operator for Bell Telephone of PA and a secretary at Lebanon Valley College.
Mary was a 1942 graduate of Lebanon High School, a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, Annville where she was a member of the Over 50 Club, and the Annville Senior Citizens, and a former member of the Lebanon B.P.W.
Surviving are two daughters Maureen J. Mills of Annapolis, MD, Joan L. M. Riggs of Mechanicsburg, a son John W. Mills of Lebanon, five grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by a son James A. Mills, III, two brothers Walter T. Kreiser, Jr. and Frederick B. Kreiser, and three sisters Thelma K. Ramsay, V. Alma K. Tredick, and Sara Jane K. Harris.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Paul The Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10-11 AM prior to the service.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is handling the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019