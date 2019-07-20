|
|
Mary Ruth Workman Jones
Cornwall Manor - Mary Ruth Workman Jones, 88, of Cornwall Manor passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Mary was born April 20,1931 in Lebanon, PA, to Richard B. and Matilda (Bowman) Ruth. She was proceeded in death by her devoted parents; admired sister and brother-in-law, M. Jane (Ruth) York and Alvin J. York; and beloved brother, John Ruth.
She is survived by her children Sharon Workman-Smith and husband, Eric L. Smith, of Palmyra, PA; Lydia J. Wagner and husband, Michael P. Wagner, of Lebanon, PA; Christine Workman Kline and husband, Geoffrey A. Kline, of Mt. Joy, PA; and Frank R. Workman and wife, Cynthia Staffieri Workman, of Bethlehem, PA; five grandchildren, Irene E. Fox, David G. Kline, Matthew E. Wagner, Katherine M. Wagner, and Curran E. Smith; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School and a 1953 graduate of Millersville University, Mary taught elementary school in many Lancaster County schools until finishing her career as a Kindergarten teacher for the Lebanon School District at Harding Elementary School. Mary was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lebanon, serving on Church Council, the Church Choir, the Bell Choir, and the Altar Guild. She belonged to Woman's Clubs, the Red Hat Society, and Harmonia Music Club, holding various duties in each. Throughout her life, she enjoyed reading, playing bridge and pinochle, working crossword puzzles, and being with her family.
Friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Mary's life at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28 N. 9th St., Lebanon, PA, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. All will be welcomed and received following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28 N. 9th St., Lebanon, PA 17046.
For other information, please call 717-272-4634 or to submit an online condolence visit www.porterfieldscheid.com. Arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Lebanon.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 20, 2019