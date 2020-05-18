Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rautzhan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary S. Rautzhan


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary S. Rautzhan Obituary
Mary S. Rautzhan

Annville - Mary S. Rautzhan, 88, of Annville, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of James W. Rautzhan of Fredericksburg, and they had celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in April.

Born in Williamstown on January 29, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Mucha) Serenko. Mary graduated from Williamstown High School. She attended Jonestown United Methodist Church. Mary enjoyed tending her flowers and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son George W. husband of Nancy Rautzhan of Fredericksburg; daughter Christine M. wife of Ronald Keren of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren William husband of Alexandria Rautzhan, Joshua M. Keren of CA, Stacey wife of Robert Martens and Shara wife of Lloyd Bomgardner, Jr.; great grandchildren Carly and Lane Lehman and Jackson Rautzhan; and sister Margaret Jones of Harrisburg. She was preceded in death by her brother John Serenko.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -