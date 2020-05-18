|
Mary S. Rautzhan
Annville - Mary S. Rautzhan, 88, of Annville, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of James W. Rautzhan of Fredericksburg, and they had celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in April.
Born in Williamstown on January 29, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Mucha) Serenko. Mary graduated from Williamstown High School. She attended Jonestown United Methodist Church. Mary enjoyed tending her flowers and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son George W. husband of Nancy Rautzhan of Fredericksburg; daughter Christine M. wife of Ronald Keren of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren William husband of Alexandria Rautzhan, Joshua M. Keren of CA, Stacey wife of Robert Martens and Shara wife of Lloyd Bomgardner, Jr.; great grandchildren Carly and Lane Lehman and Jackson Rautzhan; and sister Margaret Jones of Harrisburg. She was preceded in death by her brother John Serenko.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 18 to May 20, 2020