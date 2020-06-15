Maryann Ray
Maryann Ray

Lebanon - Maryann R. Ray, 95, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Spang Crest Manor.

Born in Norristown, PA on November 4, 1924, Maryann was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kopecky) Drahovsky. She was a member of St. Benedict the Abbot Church and Polka Pals of Lebanon. She enjoyed dancing.

Maryann is survived by her long time companion, Ivan D. Hopkins; two children, Paulette Raubolt and Nick Ugolini; one grandchild; a brother, Steve Drahovsky; two sisters, Agnes Finkle and Teresa Weise; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Benedict's Church, 1300 Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
