Maryann V. Pechart
Maryann V. Pechart

Fredericksburg - Maryann V. Pechart, 87, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown. She was the wife of the late William E. Pechart who died in 2018.

Born in Seisholtzville on July 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Merkel Kehm. Maryann worked for many years as a sewing machine operator in the Knitting Mills in Berks County. She enjoyed playing cards and games and playing the organ. She was a member of the Fredericksburg American Legion. She loved pets. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Ginney S. Lechner of Reading, Glenn D. husband of Lori Geiger of New Smithville, and Timothy D. Geiger husband of Wanda Geiger of Schnecksville; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; brothers Robert Kehm of Emmaus, and Alton husband of Shirley Kehm of Kutztown; and sister Carolyn Stettler of Largo, FL. She was preceded in death by brothers Ernest and Roy Kehm.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. The viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A procession will form at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home to proceed to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Lebanon Humane Society, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
