|
|
Maryjane Moyer
Myerstown - Maryjane Moyer, 94, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was the wife of Dean O. Moyer.
Born in St. Clair, PA on July 5, 1925, she was the daughter of the late David and Carrie (Shellhammer) Williams.
Maryjane was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown, and the Pennsylvania Order of the Eastern Star, Conrad Weiser. She enjoyed bowling and playing tennis.
In addition to her husband, Maryjane is survived by nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067; or the Conrad Weiser OES.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020