Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryjane Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryjane Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryjane Moyer Obituary
Maryjane Moyer

Myerstown - Maryjane Moyer, 94, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was the wife of Dean O. Moyer.

Born in St. Clair, PA on July 5, 1925, she was the daughter of the late David and Carrie (Shellhammer) Williams.

Maryjane was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown, and the Pennsylvania Order of the Eastern Star, Conrad Weiser. She enjoyed bowling and playing tennis.

In addition to her husband, Maryjane is survived by nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067; or the Conrad Weiser OES.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryjane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -