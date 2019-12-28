Services
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Mason Z. Blouch Sr. Obituary
Mason Z. Blouch Sr.

Lebanon - Mason Z. Blouch Sr, 90 of Lebanon, passed away in Hershey Medical Center on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born in Lebanon on July 22, 1929, a son of the late Raymond and Kathryn M. Fox Blouch. Mr. Blouch was a Textile worker when he retired and later went on to become a Security Guard. He served in the U.S. Army. Mason was a member of the Friendship Marching Club where he enjoyed marching with the band. He attended the Fireman's Parades. He loved his family more than anything, he enjoyed his time with them at family parties, picnics and events. He is survived by children: Kathryn E. Showers, companion of Gary Baeshore and Mason Z. Blouch Jr., all of Lebanon; grandchildren: Edward Showers Jr; Stephanie Blouch; Alisha, wife of Corey Parker Sr. ; Mason Z. Blouch III; great grandchildren: Bryce; Dylan; Landen; Corey; Adelia; Jackson; Victor; Paisley; Lexy; a very good friend to him and the family Dennis Yocum. A grave side service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00PM. A funeral procession will form at the Rohland Funeral Home Inc, 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA, 17042 at 1:00PM and leave at 1:15PM. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
