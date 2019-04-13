|
Matias Gonzalez, Jr.
Lebanon - Matias Gonzalez, Jr. of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Harrisburg.
Born in Lebanon on September 11, 1976, he was the son of the late Matias Gonzalez, Sr., and Ana S. wife of Jose D. Casiano, Jr. of Lebanon.
In addition to his mother and step-father, he is survived by sons Tyler M. Gonzalez of Cleona and Amilio G. Gonzalez of Harrisburg; daughters Nyah B. Combs of Palmyra and Nina G. Gonzalez of Harrisburg; grandchildren Aven I. Stewart and Irie E. Stewart; brothers Eric and Mathew Gonzalez, both of Lebanon; sisters Sally Gonzalez of Lebanon and Veronica M. Casiano of Lebanon.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019