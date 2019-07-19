|
Matthew E. Flores
Jonestown - Matthew E. Flores, 24, of Jonestown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Matthew was born in Hershey on December 1, 1994 to Emilio and Wanda L. (Kindt) Flores. He was a 2013 graduate of Northern Lebanon High School. He was a CNA at a nursing home. He enjoyed hunting, cars, horses, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his paternal grandparents, Emilio Flores and Logina Castillo of Mexico, maternal grandparents, Janet and Herb Eckert, and his siblings, Justin J. Richie, Juan L. Flores, Alex C. Flores, all of Jonestown, and Sylvia M. Perez of Grantville.
A funeral service will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM from Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory, Rt 72 and Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown. Interment will be in Grantville Cemetery. There will be a visitation with the family from 12:30 PM to 1:30PM.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 19, 2019