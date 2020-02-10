Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Max A. Lipman

Max A. Lipman

Annville - Max A. Lipman, 72, passed away February 10, 2020. He was a proud veteran of the Special Forces Green Beret of the US Army. Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 12th at 10 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 10, prior to the service. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. Please visit www.kreamerfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
