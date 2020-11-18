Melba S. Shenk
Annville - Melba S. Shenk, 83, of Annville, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the WellSpan GSH-Lebanon. She was the wife of Mark E. Shenk, Jr. On August 27th, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Born in Palmyra on July 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Ethel Mowrer Smith. Melba retired from N. Annville Elementary School where she was the head cafeteria supervisor. She was a member of the Bethany U.M. Church in Palmyra and for several years, she has been attending the Sherks Church. She loved to cook and bake, playing Christmas music year-round and especially spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter LuAnn wife of Aaron Martin of Annville; son Frederick E. Shenk and his fiancé Annie Knaub of Duncannon; sisters Gloria Kettering and Audrey Eberly both of Palmyra; grandchildren Darrell (Amy) Martin of Jonestown, Laura (Jake) Solt of Wilmington, NC, Geoffrey Shenk of Carlisle and Bradley (Amy) Shenk of Shermansdale and great grandchildren Jack, Seth and Ellie Martin, Lilly and Thomas Shenk, Weston and Karleigh Shenk.
She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Kim Shenk, a brother David Heisey and sisters Geraldine Mearig and Doris Shenk.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a face mask/shield.
In lieu flowers, contributions may be made to StJude.org