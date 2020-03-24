Services
Melitta Truran Obituary
Melitta Truran

Lebanon - Melitta Truran, 94, of Lebanon, Pa. passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pa. She was the wife of the late William E. Truran.

Born in Germany on May 3, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Fritz and Freda Friemuth. She had attended the God's Missionary Church in Lebanon.

She is survived by her daughters Mischelle, wife of Thomas Grubbs, Pittsburgh, Pa and Melissa, wife of Thomas Hollinger, Pine Grove, Pa; and three grandchildren Rebecca Grubbs, and Emily & Matthew Hollinger. She was preceded in death by her son Edward Allen Truran.

Due to recent events with COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, with interment to be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
