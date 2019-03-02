|
Melvin Allen "Sonny" Hernley, Jr.
Richland - Melvin Allen "Sonny" Hernley, Jr., of Richland, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Shirley Mae Rentschler Hernley. They had a wonderful marriage of 43 years.
Born in Stouchsburg on October 16, 1941, he was the son of the late Melvin A. and Euroma Sherk Hernley Kern. Sonny had worked as a mason with Paul S. Kauffman of Denver. For 20 years, he owned and operated Hernley & Hartranft Masonry. He was a member of the Tulpehocken Trinity UCC. Sonny was also a member of the NRA, the Marion Rod & Gun Club, the Millcreek Rod & Gun Glub, Richland Legion, the Newmanstown Athletic Assoc., and the Turkey Federation. Sonny enjoyed gardening, traveling, and he was an avid hunter.
He is survived by his son Bart A. Hernley spouse of Phan Tran of Prescott; daughters Karen L. Schnoke wife of the late Richard D. "Tiny" Schnoke, and Kelly S. wife of Randy Cox, both of Richland; sister Doris wife of the late Maynard Hartranft of Newmanstown; grandchildren Brent (Rebecca) Schnoke, Alex (Beth) Schnoke and Chad (Mackenzie) Schnoke, Misty Mae (Charles) Long, Abigail Mae Cox and Lily Oliger; great grandson Barrett Schnoke and three more great grandchildren on the way.
He was preceded in death by brothers Ronald, Edward husband of April Hernley of W. Reading, and Simford husband of Charlotte Hernley of Newmanstown.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Tulpehocken Trinity UCC, 961 Tulpehocken Rd., Richland. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Monday. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019