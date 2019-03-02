Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tulpehocken Trinity UCC
961 Tulpehocken Rd
Richland, PA
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Tulpehocken Trinity UCC
961 Tulpehocken Rd
Richland, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Tulpehocken Trinity UCC
961 Tulpehocken Rd
Richland, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Hernley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Allen "Sonny" Hernley Jr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin Allen "Sonny" Hernley Jr. Obituary
Melvin Allen "Sonny" Hernley, Jr.

Richland - Melvin Allen "Sonny" Hernley, Jr., of Richland, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Shirley Mae Rentschler Hernley. They had a wonderful marriage of 43 years.

Born in Stouchsburg on October 16, 1941, he was the son of the late Melvin A. and Euroma Sherk Hernley Kern. Sonny had worked as a mason with Paul S. Kauffman of Denver. For 20 years, he owned and operated Hernley & Hartranft Masonry. He was a member of the Tulpehocken Trinity UCC. Sonny was also a member of the NRA, the Marion Rod & Gun Club, the Millcreek Rod & Gun Glub, Richland Legion, the Newmanstown Athletic Assoc., and the Turkey Federation. Sonny enjoyed gardening, traveling, and he was an avid hunter.

He is survived by his son Bart A. Hernley spouse of Phan Tran of Prescott; daughters Karen L. Schnoke wife of the late Richard D. "Tiny" Schnoke, and Kelly S. wife of Randy Cox, both of Richland; sister Doris wife of the late Maynard Hartranft of Newmanstown; grandchildren Brent (Rebecca) Schnoke, Alex (Beth) Schnoke and Chad (Mackenzie) Schnoke, Misty Mae (Charles) Long, Abigail Mae Cox and Lily Oliger; great grandson Barrett Schnoke and three more great grandchildren on the way.

He was preceded in death by brothers Ronald, Edward husband of April Hernley of W. Reading, and Simford husband of Charlotte Hernley of Newmanstown.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Tulpehocken Trinity UCC, 961 Tulpehocken Rd., Richland. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Monday. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now