Melvin E. Hofer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin E. Hofer

Palmyra - Melvin E. Hoffer, 83, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born to the late Victor and Mabel (Smith) Hoffer. He is survived by his loving wife Eileen Hoffer.

Melvin founded and operated Valley Pools, Inc. for over 40 years. Throughout his professional career he was a very strong and well respected advocate for the swimming pool industry, serving as president of the National Spa and Pool Institute in 1988. Upon retirement he pursued his love of antique cars, both showing and working on them, especially his own hotrod and award winning T-Bird. He also had a passion for landscaping, which was always done meticulously. He will be remembered most as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Deborah Ellis and husband David, Steve Hoffer and wife Elaine, Peter Grubich and wife April, Paula Finkbone and husband William, Bill Hoffer and wife Beth; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hoffer; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Lorraine "Liz" Brandt. He is predeceased by his son, Benson Hoffer, granddaughter Karynne Myers and brother Lester Hoffer.

A funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11AM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078 in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Caring Cupboard, 131 N. Railroad St., Palmyra, PA 17078.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral
11:00 AM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved