Melvin E. Hofer
Palmyra - Melvin E. Hoffer, 83, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born to the late Victor and Mabel (Smith) Hoffer. He is survived by his loving wife Eileen Hoffer.
Melvin founded and operated Valley Pools, Inc. for over 40 years. Throughout his professional career he was a very strong and well respected advocate for the swimming pool industry, serving as president of the National Spa and Pool Institute in 1988. Upon retirement he pursued his love of antique cars, both showing and working on them, especially his own hotrod and award winning T-Bird. He also had a passion for landscaping, which was always done meticulously. He will be remembered most as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Deborah Ellis and husband David, Steve Hoffer and wife Elaine, Peter Grubich and wife April, Paula Finkbone and husband William, Bill Hoffer and wife Beth; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hoffer; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Lorraine "Liz" Brandt. He is predeceased by his son, Benson Hoffer, granddaughter Karynne Myers and brother Lester Hoffer.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11AM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078 in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Caring Cupboard, 131 N. Railroad St., Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.