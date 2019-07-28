|
|
Melvin W. (Mel) Dourte
Lebanon - Melvin W. (Mel) Dourte, Lebanon died Thursday July 25, 2019 at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Lititz, after a 4 month illness. He was born June 6, 1932 in Fontana, PA. He was the husband of Betty (Meyer) Dourte for 66 years, and son of the late Wilson and Isabel (Brandt) Dourte.
He was a 1949 Cornwall High School graduate. He was an electrician from the age of 16 and ran his own business, Dourte Electric. Mel was an active member of Rocherty United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday school superintendent and trustee. He was also the former president of Kiwanis Club of Annville Cleona.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his 3 children, Dale Dourte husband of Joyce of Lebanon, Doreen Weaber wife of Thomas of Lebanon, and Dawn Bartsch of Ottawa, Ontario, 5 grandchildren, LeAnn Dourte Segan (Andrew), Emily Dourte Lessa (Fabio), Joshua Weaber (Valarie), Elisha Weaber (Kristen), Aaron Bartsch (Jessica), 9 great grandchildren, Christian, Landen, Mikalyn, Zachary, Elloree, Lucas, Madison, Avery and Riley, 2 brothers Rodger Dourte of Lititz and Eugene Dourte of Wallingford. He was preceded in death by a brother Marvin Dourte.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11AM at Church of the Good Shepherd, 1500 Quentin Road, Lebanon. Burial will be in Iona Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 9:30AM until 11AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his church, Rocherty United Methodist Church, 255 Village Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019