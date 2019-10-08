|
Meredeth Ada Capobianco
Cornwall - On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Meredeth Ada Yook Capobianco passed away at the age of 85. She was born on December 10, 1933 to Homer and Emma Yook in Glen Cove, NY. She married her husband Robert on May 10, 1954. She is survived by her husband Robert, her brother, Homer Yook, her three children, Beth Hough, Jane Skidmore, and Ruth Capobianco, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
