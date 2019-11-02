|
Merle L. Otto
Jonestown/formerly Tower City - Merle L. Otto, 91, of Jonestown, formerly of Tower City, passed away Friday, November 1st at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born in Tower City, January 7, 1928, a daughter of the late Harvey and Mattie Hand Underkoffler.
Merle was a graduate of Tower City High School where she was the Valedictorian.
She was a retired secretary from the guidance office at the Williams Valley High School, Tower City.
Merle was a member of the Sattazahn Lutheran Church, Jonestown and a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tower City where she was a member of both choirs.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Otto; four brothers and 5 sisters
Surviving are her two children, Ann Neyer and her husband, William "Max" and Bradley Deiter and his wife Rose, both of Tower City; two step-sons, Fred Otto and his wife Kathryn, Jonestown and Harry Otto, Stone Harbor, NJ; a brother, Craig Underkoffler; four grandchildren, Jesse and Nathan Neyer; Natalie Neyer-Fazzolari, Kevin and Kyle Deiter; four great-grandchildren, Alexa, Gavin and Carson Deiter and Evelyn Fazzolari;
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00 am from St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tower City with Pastor Ted Hummel. Visitation will be from 10-11 am at the church. Following services, everyone is invited to the church social hall for a luncheon. A private burial will be held at the Church of God Cemetery, Valley View. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sattazahn Lutheran church 12 Ditzler Ln, Jonestown PA 17038. The Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019