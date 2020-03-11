Services
Michael A. Horn

Michael A. Horn Obituary
Michael A. Horn

Jonestown - Michael A. Horn, 61, of Jonestown, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia L. (Goff) Horn. They had celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary this past October.

Born on May 21, 1958, he was the son of Arlene (Wengert) and Conrad Horn, Sr. of Lebanon. Michael graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School with the Class of 1976. He was a truck driver for New Penn Express. He enjoyed watching Penn State football, collecting Penn State memorabilia, hunting, golfing, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandson.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by daughter Kaelyn Jo Knutson of Lebanon; grandson Braiden Knutson and granddaughter Joanna Knutson; step-sons Joshua Evans of Lebanon and Bradley Evans of Jonestown; and brothers Conrad Horn, Jr. and his wife Laurie, Patrick Horn and his wife Theresa, David Horn, Joseph Horn and his wife Christine and William Horn and his wife JoAnn, all of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by a brother James Horn. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 5 Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
