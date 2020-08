Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Anthony Arnold



Born August 28, 1958, died at 61 on August 10, 2020.



Father, John E. Arnold Brother, John E. Arnold Jr.



Survived by, Mother, Glenda H. Arnold Brother, Paul H. Arnold Sons, Cameron Arnold and Franklyn Arnold Grand-daughter, Sophia Arnold.



Michael was retired from the Lebanon County Correctional Facility. He was a coach for little league baseball and an avid bowler.









