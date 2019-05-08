Services
Michael Beard Sr. Obituary
Michael Beard, Sr.

Lebanon - Michael Van Beard, Sr., 59, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Harrisburg. Born in Lebanon, PA on October 15, 1959, Michael was a son of Elizabeth (Miller) Beard and the late Ralph Beard. He was an avid Phillies and NASCAR fan and enjoyed hitting golf balls in his leisure time. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two children, Michael V. Beard, Jr. and Marcella Beard; his former wife, Rose and her children, Ashley and Christopher; two brothers, Ralph Beard, Jr. and Bruce Beard; four sisters, Sharon Meyer, Linda Powell, Jacqueline Cassidy, and JoAnn Beard; also several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Beard.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 8, 2019
