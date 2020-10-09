Michael C. JohnsonJonestown - Michael C. Johnson, 69, of Jonestown, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home.Born in Grand Rapids, MI on October 19, 1950, he was the son of Una W. OHurley Johnson of Ada, MI and the late John E. Johnson. For 20 years, Mike was the owner and operator of the Lebanon Auto Dealers Exchange until his retirement in 2017. He had also owned Mikes Motors and the Dealer's Outlet. He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Lodge #226 and was a 32nd degree Mason. He was also a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon, the Quittapahilla Forest #25, the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction and the Scottish Rite. Mike loved sailing in the Caribbean and especially spending time in Lewes, DE.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his companion Nancy J. Roth, her daughter Amy Heblow and her grandchildren Dallas, Hunter & Derek; siblings Sandy Arnold of Ada, MI, Cheryl Malinzak of Grand Rapids, MI, John Johnson of Blaine, MN, Bill Johnson of Grand Rapids, MI, David Johnson of Comstock Park, MI, Suze Pemberton of Grand Rapids, MI, Jana Albert of Red Bank, NJ and several nieces and nephews.As per Mike's wishes, services will be at the convenience of the family.