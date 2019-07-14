|
|
Michael D. "Satch" Lentz
Jonestown - Michael D. "Satch" Lentz, 64, of Jonestown, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.
Born in Lebanon on June 25, 1955, he was the son of the late Pauline M. "Polly" Lentz. He was a member of the NL Class of "73". Satch worked for the Bethlehem Steel until they shut down, later becoming a heavy equipment operator for the Pennsy Supply at the Annville Quarry. He was an avid race car fan.
He is survived his sister Tammy J. wife of David Boyer of Jonestown; aunts Marcia Spitler of Jonestown and Sylvia Lentz of Ono; niece Jennie Boyer and nephew David Boyer, Jr. both of Jonestown. Satch was preceded in death by a brother James E. "Jimmy" Lentz.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 14, 2019