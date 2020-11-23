Michael D. WilsonMyrtle Beach, SC - Michael D Wilson's adventure ended November 19, 2020. He fought a three-week battle against Covid. He died the way he lived, on his own terms. He was a difficult patient that fought the doctors orders every step of the way. He would do it no other way.Michael lived a life of his own making. He did not wait for anything; he pursued his happiness. He loved his freedom above anything else. He had a long-time love affair with motorcycles. He has owned many of them over the years. Though he mostly rode Harley Davidson's, he could appreciate the specialness all of them. He would buy a brand-new motorcycle only to single handedly and completely customize it days later. He owned a couple paint and body shops over the years known as Wilson's Body Shop where he specialized in customizations. He could create anything that crossed his imaginative mind.He was always in search of new adventures and friends. He had a large circle of friends and he valued them all. A warm afternoon meant a great opportunity to go for a long ride with friends. He had a sharp tongue that could start tears flowing and a quick wit that could bring laughter to a deadened soul. He was the kind of man that was always able to walk in as a stranger and leave as a friend.Michael proudly served in Vietnam. He voluntarily joined the service in hopes of creating a better life for himself. He completed his basic training in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, which is where he met his wife and mother of his two daughters. While serving his country he worked as a machine gunner in the transport division. He lost many friends and saw far too many atrocities. He almost never spoke of his time in Vietnam, though he could always be found proudly wearing his cap that displayed his service and honoring those that did not return home.Michael is survived by his wife Mary K. Wilson (Elliott), daughter Michelle Hooper wife of Patrick Hooper, daughter Jennifer A. Ross wife of Michael Ross, grandchildren Mason and Abigail Hooper and Ava and Marshall Ross, sisters Tina Dailey of Michigan and Kathy Ryder of West Virginia. He has a wealth of nieces and nephews.A short service will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery November 30, 2020 at 9:30 am.