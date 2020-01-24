|
Michael D. Zimmerman
Lebanon - Michael D. Zimmerman, 58, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was the husband of Hope L. Halbleib Zimmerman.
Born in Lebanon on June 29, 1961, he was the son of Susan L. Long Zimmerman and the late Phaon R. "Bob" Zimmerman. He was a roofer and worked in construction. He was a member of the Outwood Lutheran Church and the Fredericksburg American Legion. He loved playing parcheesi with his mother and his brother, riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Michael loved all forms of music. Since grade school, he loved playing the drums. He played for various bands throughout the area. He passed away doing what he loved, sitting at his drum set while practicing with his band.
In addition to his wife and his mother, he is survived by his daughters Ashley M. Warner of Lebanon, Nicole R. Shutter of Myerstown and Kristin M. Zimmerman of Lebanon; brothers David E. and his wife Kim Zimmerman of Harrisburg and Jeffrey R. Zimmerman of Pine Grove; sister Sharon L. Mease and her fiancé Ray Fulk of Lebanon; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will begin at 5:00 p.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Lebanon Co. Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020