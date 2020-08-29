1/1
Michael E. Bowman
Michael E. Bowman

Lebanon - Michael E. Bowman, 75, of Lebanon died Thursday, August 27, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Bonnie L. Koons Bowman with whom he would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary this September 4th.

Born in Lebanon on March 8, 1945, he was the son of the late Warren H. and Anedith Leedy Bowman. He was employed as the Director of Engineering for the former AMP, Inc.

Mike was a US Army veteran of Vietnam, a 1963 graduate of Lebanon High School, received his degree in chemistry from Millersville University, and attended The United States Military Academy at West Point.

He was an active member of the Friends of Olde Annville, an avid golfer and Penn State football fan, loved animals, and enjoyed antiques, playing poker, dancing, and traveling.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Matthew J. husband of Madeleine Bowman of Hershey, a daughter Michelle wife of Michael Dixon of Hershey, a step-daughter Stephanie E. Russell wife of Paul W. Conway of Indianapolis, IN, grandchildren Evan, Joseph, Gabriella, and Patricia, a brother Gary husband of Joan Bowman of Langhorne, two sisters Beverly Smith of Newport Ritchie, FL, Jennifer wife of James Houde of Etters, and numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family with inurnment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 in his memory.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
