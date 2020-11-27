1/1
Michael Edward Porta
1952 - 2020
Michael Edward Porta

Michael Edward Porta passed away peacefully in Palmyra, Pa. on November 23, 2020 at the age of 68.

He was born in Lebanon County on June 21, 1952 to the late Merton E. Porta and the late Joan (Fox) Stevens. He is preceded in death by his spouse, Penny L. Porta.

Mike enjoyed his career as a diesel/auto technician, riding motorcycle, playing guitar and his lively sense of humor.

Surviving are children, Tina Heverling, Patricia Axe, Craig Kramer, Virginia Kneasel, Hope Golembewski; siblings, Catharine Nolt, Timothy Porta, James Porta and Sharon Winfindale; as well as many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held for the family at a later time.

In honor of Michael's decision to donate life so others may live it, monetary gifts may be made to Gift of Life 401 N. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
