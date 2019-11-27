|
Michael Eric Mader
Palmyra - Michael Eric Mader, 35, Of Palmyra, PA, Died on Thursday, 11/14/2019. He was the Father of Noah Bradley Mader, Age 7, who is presently living with his Mother, Mindy Speraw, also of Palmyra.
Michael was born on April 8. 1984 and is survived by His Mother, Lisa Poling-Pollitt of Abingdon, MD, his Stepfather Martin Pollitt of Abingdon, MD, and his Father Brett P. Mader of Palmyra, PA. Michael is also survived by his brother Brett D. Mader of Havre de Grace, MD.
Michael grew up in the Palmyra Area and Graduated from Palmyra High School. He has family and friends in the Palmyra, Hershey, Harrisburg area and was well loved by all. He had a positive attitude and was a fun person to be around as can be attested to by the many friends that attended his wake. Michael had a genuine Love for his son Noah. We will miss you, Michael!
We would like to thank the Palmyra Memorial Post 6417 VFW for providing space for Michaels Wake which was held on Saturday, November 23.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019