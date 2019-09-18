Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
National Cemetery
Ft. Indiantown Gap
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ezell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ezell


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Ezell Obituary
Michael Ezell

Lebanon - Michael Ezell, 69, passed away on September 9, 2019 in his residence. He was the son of the late Jack Ezell, Sr. and the late Vivian Yerger Ezell. He was born in September 25, 1949. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School Class of 1968 where he was a member of the basketball and track teams. From 1968 to 1972 Mike served in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his brother: Jack Ezell, Jr. of N. Cornwall Twp. Graveside services with full military honors will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 10:00 in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap. Friends are invited to join a funeral procession to the cemetery that will leave the Rohland Funeral Home at 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon promptly at 9:15 am. On September 26th.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now