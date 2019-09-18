|
Michael Ezell
Lebanon - Michael Ezell, 69, passed away on September 9, 2019 in his residence. He was the son of the late Jack Ezell, Sr. and the late Vivian Yerger Ezell. He was born in September 25, 1949. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School Class of 1968 where he was a member of the basketball and track teams. From 1968 to 1972 Mike served in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his brother: Jack Ezell, Jr. of N. Cornwall Twp. Graveside services with full military honors will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 10:00 in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap. Friends are invited to join a funeral procession to the cemetery that will leave the Rohland Funeral Home at 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon promptly at 9:15 am. On September 26th.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019