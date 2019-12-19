|
|
Michael Henry Noll
Eldersburg - Michael Henry Noll, age 59 of Eldersburg, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Born October 30, 1960 in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of Melvin Ray Noll of Lebanon, PA, and the late Marguerite Hannah White Noll. He was the husband of Catherine E. Noll of Eldersburg, his wife of 32 years.
Mike served in the U.S. Air Force from 1978 to 1983. He had been a computer software engineer. Mike enjoyed running, the outdoors and had a passion for learning. Mike loved spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father are daughters Sarah Michelle Noll and Julia Elizabeth Noll, sisters Maxine and Michelle, brothers-in-law Chuck, James and Kevin, and sister-in-law Ida.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Run Park or to the .
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019