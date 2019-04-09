|
|
Michael Jay Helt
Lebanon - Michael Jay Helt, 67, of Lebanon, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Beverly J. Shuey Helt.
Born in Lancaster on December 7, 1951, he was the son of the late John B. and Ruth Shenberger Helt. Michael was a graduate of Warwick High School, and proudly served in Vietnam with the United States Army. For 20 years he worked as a store manager for Weis Markets, and then worked for 29 years at Dutch Valley Food Distributors as a marketing specialist, retiring in 2018. Michael was a pro-bowler, enjoyed playing ice hockey and was an avid hockey fan. He loved visiting amusement parks, riding rollercoasters and only the best bumper cars at Knoebels. He was most proud of creating his very own "Coaster World", which he built in his basement.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a brother Mark S. Helt of Lititz, and cousins Shelby Mather and William Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the Lebanon Rescue Mission, PO Box 5, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019