Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
the Annville Church of the Brethren
495 E. Maple Street
Annville, PA
Annville - Michael K. Schrader, 73, of Annville passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Hospice Unit at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Sue Anne Foltz Schrader to whom he was married 52 years.

Born in Newport, R.I. on September 5, 1945, he was the son of the late Sterling K. "Hap" and Genevieve Becker Schrader. He retired as a warehouse supervisor at the Lebanon VA Medical Center and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

Mike was a 1963 graduate of Cornwall High School, a member of the Annville Church of the Brethren where he served as the former sexton, Annville American Legion Post 559, Travelers Protective Association, and the Central PA Chapter of the Sports Hall of Fame. He was an avid Penn State fan and a former Annville Youth League coach.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Kevin M. husband of Kathy Schrader of Annville and three grandchildren Tyler, Lauren, and Erin Schrader. He was preceded in death by a son Corey A. Schrader.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Annville Church of the Brethren, 495 E. Maple Street, Annville, PA 17003. Interment will be in South Annville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday evening from 6-8 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville and also on Tuesday from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the Church. Contributions may be made to Annville Church of the Brethren in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 2, 2019
