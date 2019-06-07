|
Michael Keeney
Bethel - Michael Keeney, 64, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at home.
Michael, a son of the late Elmer and Theresa (Gerhart) Arnold, was born in Bethel. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Frankenstein, fiancé of Larry Neuman, Jr.; two sisters, Elesa Blauch, and Denise Brightbill; a step brother, Richard Arnold, Jr.; a step sister, Debra Gettle; and three grandchildren, Dean A. Ebersole, Dalton Ebersole, and Grayson Frankenstein.
He attended Tulpehocken High School. In his earlier years, he worked in construction and farming and then bought and sold antiques.
Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 7, 2019