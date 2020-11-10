Michael L. Seltzer, 61, of Lebanon died Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Cedar Haven Nursing Home, Lebanon.Born in Lebanon on May 16, 1959, he was the son of the late James L. and Carolyn J. Morris Seltzer. He was employed as an office manager for First Energy.Mike was a 1977 graduate of Milton Hershey High School where he excelled in baseball and was inducted in the Milton Hershey High School Baseball Hall of Fame. He was an avid golfer and every year he volunteered for the Salvation Army Toys for Tots.Surviving is a son Christopher J. husband of Brittney Seltzer of Lebanon, a daughter Aimee Jo wife of Scott Manbeck of Robesonia, two granddaughters Kaylee M. and Mickayla E. Seltzer, a sister Pamela J. wife of Randy Blantz of Annville, and a niece Jessica Lehman of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by a son Benjamin M. Seltzer, a brother David W. Seltzer, and his stepmother Irene M. Agnew Seltzer.Graveside services and inurnment will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mt. Annville Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Four Diamonds Fund, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, #115, Hershey, PA 17033.Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.