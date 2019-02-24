|
Michael R. Steiner
Lebanon - Michael R. Steiner, 74, of Lebanon passed away on February 17, 2019, at his home with his beloved dog, Axel, by his side. Born in Lebanon on January 12, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert and Louise (Yeingst) Steiner.
A 1962 graduate of Lebanon High School, Michael continued his education at Lebanon Valley College where he graduated with a BS degree in biology in 1967. He went on to receive MA (1971) and MST (1974) degrees in biology from the State University of New York - Binghamton. While in New York he was employed as an instructor at SUNY-Binghamton, Union-Endicott School District #1, Endicott, NY and at Hamilton College, Clinton, NY. After his return to Lebanon in 1979, Michael was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection where he retired from the position of Environmental Protection Director for the Southcentral Region.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Russell and Joann Steiner of Lebanon and nephews Robert Steiner husband of Kristin Gerhard Steiner, Santa Fe, NM and Daniel Steiner husband of Jennifer Haeseler Steiner, Philadelphia, PA.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Michael's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019