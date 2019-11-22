|
|
Michael Stefonich
Lebanon - Michael J. Stefonich, 63, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Cedar Haven Health Care Center.
Born May 1, 1956, in Lebanon, he was a son of the late John and Pauline (Payne) Stefonich. Michael was a 1974 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School, where he played football and basketball.
A Machinist by trade, he had been employed by Hauck Manufacturing, for 30 years, prior to his retirement. His love of sports stayed with him after high school. He faithfully supported Lebanon Catholic Girls' Basketball - following the teams everywhere - and, was an ardent fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions, UCLA Bruins, and the LA Rams and Lakers. During the 1980's, he also coached Biddy Basketball. Michael loved music and especially appreciated the Beatles, James Taylor, Chicago and Yes.
From the time of his diagnosis in 2001 with Huntington's Disease, a rare neurological condition, he never gave up hope. Michael found the strength to fight the disease until his last breath. Throughout his life, he was respected and loved by his family and many friends - particularly for his amazing sense of humor. Even while battling Huntington's, he made a remarkable impact on the caregivers at Cedar Haven - all of whom will greatly miss him. Michael will be remembered for his kindness, laughter and beautiful smile.
Michael shared a loving relationship with his daughters and grandchildren; and, would have done anything for them. He is survived by his daughters, Rebekah Stefonich Brady, of Dauphin, Megan Stefonich, of Lebanon, and Anne Stefonich McGee, of Myerstown, and his grandchildren, Avery Lampkin Bryce Rowan, Liam McGee, Ava Strangerity, and Jonathan and Serefina Stefonich. Michael is also survived by his sisters, Rosemarie Smith and Kay Werth, both of Lebanon, and Sally Shultz, of Sinking Spring; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Stefonich, and sister, Ellen Shay.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service on Saturday November 30, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M., at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 13 Church Road, Newmanstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA), 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, NY, NY 10018 or through their website at: hdsa.org.
Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family are invited to visit CentralPACremation.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc., Harrisburg.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019