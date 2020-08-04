Michael Timothy DubsonHarrisburg - Michael Timothy Dubson, 58, of Harrisburg was promoted to his Heavenly Home on Friday July 31, 2020 at Carolyn's House in Harrisburg. He was the loving husband of Jodi L. Dubson (Miller), with whom he celebrated 16 years in marriage.Michael was born in Clinton, IL on January 8, 1962 to the late R. Lyle and Fauna Dell (Milburn) Dubson. He received his bachelor's in chemistry and master's in business administration both from University of Iowa. He was a chemist for Andrew McCreath and Son Laboratory. He was a member of Vibrant - A Christian Church in Mechanicsburg. He enjoyed doing investments and watching sports.Surviving in addition to his wife are his beloved children, Persia Roche Lynn Dubson, Benjamin Michael Dubson, Mariya Rose Dubson, a brother Dennis and his wife Laurie Dubson of Chenoa, IL, a sister Rhonda Edgecombe of Warrensburg, IL, and nephew Matthew Edgecombe, mother-in-law Priscilla Miller, brother-in-law, Earnest Miller, and nephew Roarke Miller.A Celebration of Life will be held on August 8, 2020 at 11AM at Vibrant - A Christian Church, 1775 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg.A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Cornwall Cemetery, Cornwall.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to his church or Hospice of Central PA for Carolyn's House, 1320 Lingelstown Road, Harrisburg PA 17110.