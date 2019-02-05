|
Michael W. "Mike" Carnegie
Jonestown - Michael W. "Mike" Carnegie, 74, of Jonestown passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Shelley (Reeder) Carnegie, with whom he celebrated 32 years in marriage.
Mike was born in Queens, NY on March 15, 1944 to the late William C. and Constance (Farrow) Carnegie. Mike had attended RCA Technical School and studied electronics. For over 35 years, he had worked for American Airlines. He was a member of Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church in Jonestown. He was a prior member of Living Waters Chapel. He was very passionate about giving and helping young men to succeed. He was a former commander and leader of the Royal Rangers and worked with the men of Teen Challenge. Mike was very knowledgeable in airplanes and had enjoyed fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Michael Carnegie and his wife Emily, Elizabeth and her husband Thomas DiGregorio, Jane Carnegie, two grandchildren, Kaden and Makenzie, and a grandchild, Everett on the way. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sue and her husband Ronald Maxwell.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 5PM from Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd Street, Jonestown. Interment will be private. There will be a viewing held from 3PM - 5PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Royal Rangers of Harrisburg First Assembly. Please make checks payable to Harrisburg First Assembly. In the memo line, please place Royal Rangers, Michael Carnegie. Mail checks to 4100 N. Progress Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019