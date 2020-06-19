Michelle D. Penvose



Harrisburg - Michelle D. Penvose, 75, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the MS Hershey Medical Center. She was born to the late Michael and Mary (Davis) Harrick. She is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Neil E. Penvose since May 1, 2018.



She is survived by her children: Jon Erik and Brooke E. Penvose and companion Matthew Yingst; grandchildren, Tyler Thomas and Jacqueline Penvose; great grandchild, Skylah Thomas; and 1 sister. She is predeceased by a daughter-in-law Debra Penvose.



Michelle enjoyed spending her time by the bay and traveling with her family. She had a green thumb with a love for planting flowers. Most importantly she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Harrisburg Humane Society 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111. All sympathy cards may be mailed to Michelle's church, Palm Lutheran Church, 11 W. Cherry St., Palmyra, PA 17078.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078.









