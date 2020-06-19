Michelle D. Penvose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle D. Penvose

Harrisburg - Michelle D. Penvose, 75, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the MS Hershey Medical Center. She was born to the late Michael and Mary (Davis) Harrick. She is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Neil E. Penvose since May 1, 2018.

She is survived by her children: Jon Erik and Brooke E. Penvose and companion Matthew Yingst; grandchildren, Tyler Thomas and Jacqueline Penvose; great grandchild, Skylah Thomas; and 1 sister. She is predeceased by a daughter-in-law Debra Penvose.

Michelle enjoyed spending her time by the bay and traveling with her family. She had a green thumb with a love for planting flowers. Most importantly she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Harrisburg Humane Society 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111. All sympathy cards may be mailed to Michelle's church, Palm Lutheran Church, 11 W. Cherry St., Palmyra, PA 17078.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved