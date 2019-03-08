Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church
188 W. McKinley Ave
Myerstown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church
188 W. McKinley Ave
Myerstown, PA
View Map
Lebanon - Michelle Sandra Snyder, 68 of Lebanon, passed away in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born in Lebanon on June 5, 1950, a daughter of the late Harry J. and Helena L. Kutenits Neuman. Michelle was the wife of Clarence D. Snyder to whom she married on September 11, 1971. Mrs. Snyder was employed as a School van aid. She enjoyed making elaborate cakes. Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Denise M, wife of Mark Rajchel, Myerstown and David C. Snyder of Lebanon; three grandchildren: Andrew D.T.; Dennis C.M. and Michael L.B. Snyder; two sisters: Marie P, wife of Kenneth Kreitz, Lebanon; Debra E, wife of Robert Yost, Millersburg, PA; brother: Harry J, husband of Deb Neuman, Cornwall, PA; several nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held in Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church 188 W. McKinley Ave, Myerstown, PA, 17067 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM until the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Wellspan Sechler Family Cancer Center 844 Tuck St. Lebanon, PA, 17042 www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019
