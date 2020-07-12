Mildred A. "Mickey" Bortz
Hellertown - Mildred A. (Mickey) Bortz, 92, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown.
She was the wife of Forrest K. Bortz, who died November 2, 1999.
Born in Myerstown, PA on March 23, 1928, she was the daughter of the late David and Sallie (Markey) Dechart.
Mickey was a 1946 graduate of Myerstown High School. She dedicated her life to raising her family as a loving Mother, but also worked part time at the Lebanon Valley Golf Course, the Bahney House and the American Legion in Myerstown.
She is survived by daughters, Kathy, wife of Mark Lewis, of Hellertown, Judy Bortz, of Wilmington, NC; sons, James, husband of Jo Ann Bortz, of Pittsboro, NC, Michael, husband of Valerie Bortz, of Vancouver, WA; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by sisters, Mabel Swanger, Kathryn Krill, Helen Danko, Elizabeth Kutz; and a brother, Ralph Dechart.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://alz.org/
or call 800-272-3900). GroseFH.com