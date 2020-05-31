Mildred A. Rein
Mildred A. Rein

"Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything."

Mildred A. Rein, 91, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra began her new life in heaven Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Born May 11, 1929 in Palmyra, she was the daughter of the late Clarence L. and Edith M. (Boyd) Groff. She was the widow of George L. Rein, Jr. since June 2018 after 38 years of marriage and also preceded in death by brothers Donald and Richard Groff.

Retired as a purchasing manager from Community General Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg, Millie was also a teacher for Noah's Little Ark at First United Methodist Church, Palmyra. She was a member of Palmyra Church of the Brethren and director of Londonderry Village Harmonettes. As much as butter is to bread, music and loving life was integral to Millie living her life.

Surviving are her children Timothy J. Long (Lorrie) of Palmyra, Patricia A. Schylaske (Curt) of Halifax, Cherrie L. Terry (Jonathan) of Carlisle, and Jannelle L. Geertman (David) of Holland, Michigan; grandchildren Kevin Geertman (Tarra), Tricia Schrotenboer (Brian), Rebekah Terry, Amy Ybarra (John), Joshua Long (Katie), Greta Schylaske (Sean), Benjamin Long (Sarah), Parker Schylaske (Tiffiney), and Jena Golden (Erik); and eight great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Private interment in Spring Creek Cemetery, Hershey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Londonderry Village, Good Samaritan Fund, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.

For service updates and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
My sympathies to Millie's family. It was a very great pleasure to know Millie in her years at Ridgeway Church.
Marion Miller Defibaugh
Marion Defibaugh
Friend
