Mildred "Millie" G. Dieffenbach
Richland - Mildred "Millie" G. Dieffenbach, 82, formerly of Womelsdorf, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Richland Christian Home. She was the wife of the late Harry L. Dieffenbach. She was born in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County on January 27, 1938, a daughter of the late Levi and Anna Good Burkholder. She was employed at Stoneridge Towne Centre for 32 years as a nurse's aide. Millie was a member of the Myerstown Mennonite Church and a Master Gardener. She loved to write letters to missionaries and had over 100 Pen Pals. Millie is survived by children, Timothy Dieffenbach and wife Ruby of Myerstown; Dorcas Burkholder and husband Elvin of Lebanon; Susan Feaser and husband Tim of OH; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Christian Burkholder and wife Miriam of York; James Burkholder and wife Louella of Mt. Zion; sisters, Martha Putt and husband Ronald of TN; Grace Bennetch and husband Dennis of Frystown; Fay Renno and husband Daniel of Danville; Nancy Burkholder and husband Clarence of Myerstown; Priscilla Kreider and husband Mervin of Frystown; Eunice Rissler of Tower City; Miriam Witmer and husband Mark of Myerstown. She was preceded in death by twin daughters, Joyce and Joy
Dieffenbach, sisters, Margaret Horst, Phoebe Martin, Esther Rissler; brothers, Moses Burkholder, Noah Burkholder. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 am in Myerstown Mennonite Church, 624 N. College St., Myerstown, PA. Viewing on Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Friday from 9 am to 10 am all at the church. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com