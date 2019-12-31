Services
Lebanon - Mildred J. Reese, 84, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Spang Crest. She was the wife of the late, William M. "Tim" Reese, who passed away in 2013.

Mildred was born in Cleona on September 24, 1935 to the late Daniel F. and Ida M. (Boyer) Wenger. She was a 1953 Annville High School graduate. She was a laborer in food service. She was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, Cleona. She was known for her love of baking, cooking, hospitality, going to the beach, and visiting Williamsburg.

Surviving Mildred are her children, Stephen K. Reese and his wife Sharon of WA, Dan Reese of Harrisburg, Katrina Susan "Sue" Early and her husband Frank of Fontana, Pandora B. Cope and her husband Craig of Palmyra, six grandchildren, Katrina Hanan and her husband Clarence, Courtney Heinze and her husband Jeremy, Kelly Kroeck and her husband Shaun, Chelsea Wiebley and her husband Tim, Laura Miller and her husband Dan, Sarah Wagner and her husband Cole, and great grandchildren, Wyatt, Carter, Mackenna, Connor, Annika, Madeline, Hudson, and Camryn. She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3PM from Spang Crest Manor Chapel, 945 Duke Street, Lebanon. Interment will be private. There will be a visitation from 2PM till 3PM at the chapel.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
