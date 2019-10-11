|

Mildred June Stoner Uhler
Lebanon - On September 22, 2019, Mildred June Stoner Uhler known to many as "Millie" went to her reward to be reunited with her beloved husband, Joseph Nathan "Joe" Uhler, Jr., who predeceased her on October 23, 2013.
Millie was born in the Spring of 1924, to the late Eden and Leah Bachman Stoner, and married Joe on April 25, 1943, at Salem Lutheran Church, Lebanon, PA. They enjoyed over 70 years together raising a family of three children in the Annville area.
Millie adored her brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by three very young siblings, Lloyd, Faye and Arlene, her brother, Marlin in 1963, her brother, Harold in 1984, and her beloved sister and true friend, Hilda Stoner Stober in 2010.
Millie graduated from Annville High School with 47 classmates in 1942 where she was an excellent student and a caring friend. She fondly remembered her classmates and took great joy in connecting with them through the years.
Millie was a devoted wife and helpmate to Joe, the founder of Lebanon Valley Offset in Annville, PA where they provided meaningful employment opportunities for two generations. The employees and their families were very dear to both Millie and Joe.
After retirement, Millie and Joe spent many years in Arizona, where they made new friends but remained faithfully connected to old friends in Pennsylvania. In September 2001, they moved back to PA and spent their later years in Lancaster at Woodcrest Villas/Mennonite Homes. Millie will be fondly remembered at the Mennonite Home by the nurses, staff and residents alike.
Millie is survived by her three children and their spouses: Joseph N. Uhler III, and his wife, Victoria Mellin Uhler, of Leland, NC; William E. Uhler, and his wife, Dianne Romani Uhler of Lebanon, PA; and Kathryn Uhler Shutler and her husband, David F. Shutler, of Dallas, TX.
To her 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, Millie was endearingly known as "Mimi." She was very proud of them and loved them all dearly.
In Joe and Tori's family, Mimi is survived by her granddaughter, Melin Uhler Lindsay, her husband, David Lindsay, and their children, Joey, McKenna and Charlie; and by her grandson, Chris Uhler, his wife, Camilla Nichols, and their children, Collin and McKaylea Uhler and Linnea and Kai Nichols.
In Bill and Dianne's family, Mimi is survived by her grandson, Franz Uhler, his wife, Jessica Wertz Uhler and their children, Chase Uhler, Ava Wertz and Evan Wertz; and by her granddaughter, Lauren Uhler Rios, her husband, Jeff Rios, and their sons, Sebastian and William.
In Katie and Dave's family, Mimi is survived by her grandson, Nathan Shutler, his wife, Sarah Lechner and their children, Zephyr and Anika; her grandson, Nolan Shutler and his wife, Thuy Nguyen; and her grandson, Neale Shutler.
Everywhere Millie went she brightened the paths of those around her. She was a great listener so others instinctively felt accepted and appreciated by her. She was upbeat, patient, kind and considerate to all, strangers and friends alike. In sum, Millie loved well and was well loved.
A Life Celebration Service in her honor will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, on November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. presided over by Pastor Craig Ross. If you'd like, please send your thoughts and stories about Millie to St. Peter's Church, to attention of Katie Shutler, for the family to create a memory book. In lieu of flowers, Millie requested donations be sent to the , St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lancaster, PA, or St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Annville, PA.
