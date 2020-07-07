Mildred L. EmrichLebanon - Mildred L. Emrich, 98, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday July 6, 2020, at the Cedar Haven Health Care Center, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Ralph H. Emrich who died in 1994.Born in Ono, on September 28, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Helen Wentling. Mildred graduated from Palmyra High School. She was a member of Ono United Methodist Church and the Ono Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, baking, gardening, loved to visit with people and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by a son Daryl E. husband of Jane Emrich of Harpers; daughters Sue M. wife of Robert Etchberger of Lebanon and Debra K. wife of Ricky Rittel of Mt. Zion; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by a brother Richard Wildasin and sister Kathryn Turner.A Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00am from the Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main St. Ono, 17077. Burial will be at the Salem Evangelical Cemetery, Ono. Viewing will be from 10:30am to 11:00am at the church. If everyone would wear a mask it would be greatly appreciated.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to her church.