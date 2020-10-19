Mildred L. "Mickey" Farver
Palmyra - Mildred L. "Mickey" Farver, 94, of Palmyra passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.
Born August 9, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John and Blanche (Moyer) Fittery. Micki was the widow of Samuel Farver, Jr. since December 2004 and also preceded in death by brothers Robert and Larry Fittery.
Retired from Hostetter Clothing, Palmyra, she was a graduate of Hershey High School, member of Palmyra United Christian Church and United Christian Church Home Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, flower gardening and was an avid Phillies, Hershey Bears, NASCAR and local dirt track race fan.
Surviving are her daughter Sandi Gerberich (Alfred) of Raleigh, NC; son Scott Farver (Rebekah) of Palmyra; grandchildren Andrew Gerberich (Tara), Michael Farver (Sheena), Amber Tindall (Derek), Brent Farver and Noah Farver; and nine great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held 5:30 - 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra. Private service with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Christian Church, 133 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
