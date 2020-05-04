Resources
Mildred M. Rittle

Mildred M. Rittle Obituary
Mildred M. Rittle

Lebanon - Mildred M. Rittle, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul D. Rittle who passed away on May 22, 2019. They were married 64 years.

Born in Cornwall on November 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Amy (Wise) Lowry. She graduated from Cornwall High School. She retired from Sterling Drug in Myerstown as a line worker. Mildred was a member of the First Evangelical Congregation Church in Lebanon, Eastern Star Chapter 115, White Shrine, Amaranth, Lebanon Flower Club, and Red Hat Society. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching westerns, and going to her meetings.

Surviving are daughters Beth Ann wife of Robert L. Hoch of Lebanon, and Lou Ann Rittle of Jonestown; granddaughters Ari Ann Hoch of Lebanon, and Tara Ann wife of Derek Weaver of Lebanon; great grandsons Pierce, Parker, and Pryce Weave; great granddaughter Areli Hoch; brother Jim Lowry of Annville; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be with her husband at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020
