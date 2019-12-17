|
Mildred M. White
Annville - Mildred M. White, 93, of Annville, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late John C. White.
Born in Dauphin Co. on April 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Wilson and Myrtle Ortmyer Mickey. Mildred's mother passed away shortly after her birth, so she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Lee and Mary Mickey. She retired in 1988 from Reese's, where she had worked as a cupper. She was an active member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Indiantown Gap, and for several years she was the church sexton. She enjoyed the Bible study groups at church, doing word searches, puzzles, cookies and her cats.
She is survived by her son Donald E. Witmer and his companion Shelda Sheaffer of Annville; daughter Marie E. wife of Richard Bowman, Jr., of Annville; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was the last of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by her son Robert L. Witmer.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, R. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. The viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lemberger's Cemetery, E. Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church at 568 Mill Rd., Annville, PA 17003 or to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019