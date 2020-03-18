|
Mildred M. "Millie" Whitman
Lebanon - Mildred M. "Millie" Whitman, 90, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Wednesday, March 5, 1930 to the late Elvin Schriver and Edna Schriver nee Batdorf in Lebanon. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and was the President of Whitman and Sons, Inc. She was involved with the Quentin Roosevelt Lion Club, OES Chapter #115 and White Shrine of Jerusalem #56. Millie enjoyed crocheting, the beach and cooking for her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Surviving are children Warren E. "Pete" Whitman, Jr., Eric D. Whitman, Dale G. Whitman and spouse Christine; grandchildren Douglas Whitman, Michael Whitman, Devin Whitman, Courtney Whitman, Nicole Dunbar; great grandchildren Brandon Whitman, Daulton Whitman, Joshua Whitman, Jessica Pence, Rosalie Haas, Ava McGee, Justyne McGee; 5 brothers. She was preceded in death by husband Warren E. Whitman, Sr.; sons John Whitman, Charles Whitman. Services will be at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to -Lebanon Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Ste. 101, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020