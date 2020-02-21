|
Mildred N. Grimes
Lebanon, PA - Mildred Neill Grimes, 90, of Lebanon, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Cornwall Manor, Cornwall, PA with both her sons by her side. Mille was born on November 14, 1929 in Lebanon, PA and was the daughter of the late Matthew and Helen Dinning. Mille was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert L. Grimes. They were married for 66 years. Mille is survived by her sons Robert Grimes and wife Kim of Lebanon; Gary Grimes and wife Catherine of Frederick, MD. She is also survived by grandchildren: Matthew Grimes and wife Brittany of Washington, DC; Kelly Brown and her husband Andrew of Middletown, MD; Laura Kolb and her husband Will of Frederick, MD; Adam Grimes and his wife Cathy of Malvern, PA; Andrew Grimes and his wife Jenna of Lebanon, PA; and also great-grandchildren: Henry Brown, Caitlin Brown, Mackenzie Brown, Nicholas Grimes, Emma Grimes and Gavin Grimes. A private Christian burial will be held the morning of Friday February 28, 2020 followed by a service at 11:30 am at Church of the Good Shepherd, 1500 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA, where Mildred was a member. A social gathering will be held immediately after the service. Millie was also retired from the Lebanon School District. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to AMEDISYS, 3350 Paxton St., Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020